Exclusive: Rs 10 Cr episode scrapped from Vaarasudu

Varisu / Vaarasudu is a big-budget film featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Vamshi Paidipally is the director and Dil Raju is the producer. The film’s budget went over the board and the number of working days too got increased. As per the update, the makers have scrapped a 20-minute episode from the film and they have spent Rs 10 crores for the making of the episode. Tamil actress Khushbu featured in the episode and she was paid a whopping remuneration for her role.

The entire episode has been removed during the film’s final edit. Varisu did well in Tamil Nadu during the Sankranthi season and the film remained low in Telugu states. Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Srikanth and Shyam played other important roles in Varisu. After the film doing good in Tamil, Vijay recently hosted a party for the entire team of Varisu in Chennai.