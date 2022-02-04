Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt is just Outstanding

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the best actresses of the country in this generation. Though she was trolled heavily during her early days, the actress picked up challenging roles and raced to the top. Her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited Bollywood films and Alia Bhatt plays the role of a sex worker who emerges as a Boss Lady in the region. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai Kathiawadi and Alia Bhatt looks promising and carries the entire film on her shoulders. The film is adapted from Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas. The trailer takes us to a new world and the set work stands out. The trailer looks grand and is technically brilliant.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work is clearly visible and Alia Bhatt nails it in style right from her looks to her performance and accent. Ajay Devgn plays a cameo role in the film. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor will be seen in other important roles. The film produced by Pen Studios and SLB Films is announced for February 25th release.