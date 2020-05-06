Gangula family violates lockdown regulations, offer prayers at Ahobilam Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy.

A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court slapped notices on five YSRCP MLAs for violating the complete lockdown regulations, the powerful Gangula family in Kurnool on Wednesday gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at a temple in the district defying the central government’s directive banning religious gatherings.

More than 20 members of the family, led by Gangula Prabhakar Reddy and his son Gangula Bijendranath Reddy, offered special prayers and homam at Ahobilam Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy without maintaing any physical distance. Gangula Bijendranath Reddy is Allagadda YSRCP MLA.

In view of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the central government has banned all large gatherings, including religious congregations at all places of worship such as temples, masjids and churches. All the temples in the country have been closed. Only daily offerings and poojas by priests are allowed.

On Tuesday, the High Court pulled up the state government for its failure to take action against the YSRCP MLAs for blatant violation of lockdown regulations by taking out rallies and organising large gatherings. The court summoned DGP Gautam Sawang and questioned what action was taken against the MLAs. The court sent notices to Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagari MLA Roja, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeeviah, Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy, Chilkaluripeta MLA Rajni. Further, the court asked if the state government had conducted Covid-19 tests on the five legislators.

YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy took out massive tractor rally to distribute rice to the people in Srikalahasti. The rally saw a large turnout of the YSRCP MLA’s supporters, a posse of police personnel on bandobast duties, revenue and ward secretariat staff in full attendance. Post the rally, Srikalahasti reported 36 cases, at least 13 of them are government employees, police officers who were part of the rally bandobast. Till that time not a single corona case was reported in Srikalahasti

Sullurupeta legislator Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah led a rally with more than two dozen tractors to distribute the essentials among people in 59 villages. Palamaner MLA Venkat Reddy inaugurated a bridge with about 150 people in his constituency in Chittoor district where the highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported. He did not maintain social distancing. Later, he abused the media when they questioned about his actions.

Nagari YSRCP MLA Roja participated in a borewell inauguration programme with her followers. A video surfaced where the villagers were showering flower petals on her feet while she was walking down the road. Reportedly, even though she was seen wearing a mask and gloves, several people had lined up on either side of the road.