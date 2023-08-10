GDA Trailer: Varun Tej’s high octane action

Advertisement

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna directed by Praveen Sattaru of Garudavega fame. Sakshi Vaidhya is playing female lead in the film. The film releasing in theatres on August 25th.

The movie’s makers today unveiled the trailer to provide a sneak peek of what’s in store for audiences. The trailer begins with introduction of high risk target Nasser, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Our Arjuna is responsible for protecting this high-risk target.

Vinay Rai, the antagonist and a formidable gangster plotting Nasser’s end and world’s end. However, Nasser has Arjun played by Varun Tej to protect him. But what about the world? We have to wait till August 25th to witness this high stakes action entertainer.

The trailer is gripping and engaging with a thrilling narrative. It surely raises the bar, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Varun Tej played the role in a way that we can only see the character and his stunts, action for this character is just impressive. This is the costliest film in Varun Tej’s career and it is evident in every frame. The production standards are impressive, wherein camera work and background score are big pluses.

Sakshi Vaidya has a key role in the film. Praveen Sattaru’s distinctive style can be seen in every frame, including the stylishly designed action sequences. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music. Senior producer BVSN Prasad is bankrolling the project under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner