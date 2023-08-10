Jailer: Rajini vs. Vijay Fan Clash Continues on Social Media

The highly awaited “Jailer” movie, directed by Nelson, hit screens today and received good to mixed response. Nelson’s knack for handling dark comedy shines in the film’s superb first half, followed by an average second half and a satisfying climax. This emotional rollercoaster has led to a similarly varied reaction from the audience.

As reviews pour in, a pattern emerges: Rajinikanth’s ardent fans have showered the movie with praise, calling it as a blockbuster. General moviegoers, however, find the film just watchable due to its well-executed comedy and decent storytelling. But fans of Vijay started voicing their negative feedback on the film on social media. This ongoing tussle between Rajinikanth and Vijay supporters seems to be because of a sequence of events that happened recently.

Rajni vs Vijay: Where it all started?

This social media war between the fans of Vijay and Rajni finds its roots in the Varisu audio launch event, where some of Vijay’s fans referred to him as a “superstar.” Actor Sarath Kumar chimed in, backing this sentiment, asserting that Thalapathy Vijay had indeed earned the title of a superstar. This declaration sparked a debate as Vijay’s fans, started arguing that the superstar title rightfully belongs to him. This, in turn, triggered a backlash from Rajinikanth’s fans, leading to a war of words between these two fan groups. This fan rivalry, over the coveted Superstar title, rages on across social media platforms.

In addition, in a recent speech, Rajinikanth mentioned Vijay’s film “Beast,” directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, which had faced negative reviews. While stating that some on his team told him to not work with Nelson, Rajinikanth emphasized the importance of proper casting, which, in his view, “Beast” had lacked. He indirectly attributed lack proper casting for the failure of Beast movie. This statement has stirred Vijay’s fans, prompting online trolling aimed at the superstar Rajni.

Vijay fans reaction on Jailer:

Some of Vijay’s fans have been sharing negative and mixed reviews on social media, highlighting flaws in the second half of the movie while downplaying the well-executed comedy elements. Director Praveen Gandhi, known for his work on Tamil films like “Ratchagan” (starring Nagarjuna) and “Jodi,” added his voice to the discussion, suggesting that Rajinikanth should extend his gratitude to both Vijay and Ajith. According to Gandhi, Rajinikanth should thank Vijay’s fans for generating hype through negative feedback, and also thank Ajith’s fans for staunchly supporting the Jailer movie to counter Vijay’s fans. Although Gandhi presented these remarks in a lighthearted manner, they carry a kernel of truth.

We need to wait and see how far and how long this social media war between the fans will go.