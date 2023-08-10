Two beauties locked for Gopichand’s Next

Tollywood actor Gopichand needs a hit badly. The actor is shooting for Bhimaa, an action entertainer and he would be seen as a cop in this actioner. The shoot of the film commenced some days ago. The makers today made an announcement about the leading ladies. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma are roped in as the leading ladies in Bhimaa. KGF sensation Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and KK Radha Mohan is the producer. The film is expected to have its release early next year. Gopichand also gave his nod for Srinu Vaitla and the shoot of this family entertainer will kick-start next month.

