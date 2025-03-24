Georgia National University SEU to set up International University in Amaravati

Georgia National University SEU will set up an International University in Amaravati. GNU entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday, to establish the proposed international university with Rs 1,300 Cr investment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Georgia National University SEU representatives and AP Govt officials in the presence of HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday in Undavalli, Amaravati.

The new university to be established by George National University, SEU is expected to create 500 new jobs and create a global education eco-system in Amaravati and surrounding areas.

“Our MOU with Georgia National University will ensure world class education for students and place AP on the international education map. AP students will emerge as global leaders and get opportunities in the global job market,” said HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, commenting on the entry of Georgia National University SEU into AP.

According to a media statement released by AP HRD Minister team, Georgia National University SEU, is the largest private higher education institution in Georgia, a scenic nation located in Eastern Europe. While GNU SEU was set up in 2002, till now about 52,000 students have been passed out from it. It has faculty of about 1,100 and has tie-ups with repuated educational institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of California, Berkeley and others.

Chandrababu Govt has been making spirited efforts to promote private universities and international universities in AP. The entry of Georgia National University into AP, is seen as a important milestone in that direction.