Andhra Pradesh’s P4 Scheme: A Bridge Between Rich and Poor

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Pradesh’s P4 Scheme: A Bridge Between Rich and Poor

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the P4 scheme aims to uplift the poorest families by connecting them with the wealthy. The government’s role is limited to creating a platform where the rich can support the poor—no force, no pressure, just voluntary help. In the first phase, 20 lakh families will benefit, and the aim is to wipe out poverty by 2029.

Unlike traditional welfare schemes, P4 isn’t about government aid. Instead, it encourages affluent individuals and NRIs to step forward as “Golden Families” to mentor and assist struggling households. The selection process will be transparent, with village and ward committees finalizing beneficiary lists to avoid disputes. Chandrababu emphasized that this isn’t linked to existing welfare programs, and officials must ensure no confusion arises.

The Andhra Pradesh government is arranging buses to bring representatives from every constituency to the grand launch event on Ugadi. CM Chandrababu reiterated that improving living standards is the end goal, and P4 will continue until “Zero Poverty” is achieved. With public cooperation, he believes this initiative, much like the past Janmabhoomi movement, will gain massive support.

Next Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy Previous Georgia National University SEU to set up International University in Amaravati
