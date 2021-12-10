Ghani makers about postponing their Film

Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Ghani, a boxing drama that is directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film was announced for December 24th release but the makers changed their plans. Telugu360 was the first to reveal the news and the film is expected to release on March 18th 2022. The makers issued an official statement about the postponed and why the film’s release is pushed. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby produced this big-budget film.

“Ghani is a movie which is very close to our hearts. Lot of efforts have gone into making of the film. From exotic locations to expensive sets. We haven’t compromised on anything and made this film on a grand scale to give the best visual experience for the audience. As the industry is just recovering from the pademic and there are lot of films slated to release in the coming weeks, we have decided to postpone our release to a later date to avoid clashes and keeping in mind the impact it will have on the business of everyone involved. Ghani will release soon in theatres only and we are sure it will be a memorable experience for all” told the official statement from the makers.