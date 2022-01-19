Ghani team greets Varun Tej with a video

Hardwork never fails, they say. It’s proving to be true for Varun Tej, who is celebrating his birthday today.

Even as his much awaited film Ghani is finally getting ready to set the big screens on fire, its makers have released a special video to greet the ‘Mega Prince’.

The video shows an aggressive Varun Tej going all guns blazing in the boxing ring.

Varun Tej has already in the news for working hard to tone up his body for the movie and he now looks like a real boxer.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Thaman S composed the music. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra have played important roles in Ghani.