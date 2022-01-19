AP Theatres getting Flexible Show Timings

The government of Andhra Pradesh imposed night curfews and the theatres are asked to operate with 50 percent occupancy starting from yesterday. Most of the theatres across the state implemented the 50 percent occupancy rule strictly as they are not in a mood to face the future consequences. Sankranthi releases Bangarraju and Rowdy Boys are doing well in Andhra Pradesh while the collections are quite low in Telangana. Some of the theatres in AP are screening the morning shows between 8 AM and 9 AM so that they can complete the four shows in a day before 10 PM.

The night curfew is implemented from 11 PM and the exhibitors are not in a mood to lose the revenue from the fourth show. While some of the theatres are screening three shows, most of the theatres are busy with flexible show timings. For now, the AP government had no objections for the same. The revenues are quite less for the shows screened during early mornings but the exhibitors are keen to make it a habit considering the future if the 50 percent occupancy rule continues. With no notable releases this week, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju is expected to dominate the upcoming weekend.