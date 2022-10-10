God Father Team’s costly gift for Salman Khan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan shares a great bonding with Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. Salman did a special role in Chiranjeevi’s God Father even without listening to the script or his role. Though Chiranjeevi wanted to discuss about the remuneration, Salman Khan was hesitant and he rejected the proposal. Megastar himself revealed this during the promotions of God Father. Salman Khan’s episode was not well presented but the film was declared as a hit.

Chiranjeevi and the team of God Father decided to surprise Salman Khan. As the actor rejected taking his paycheque, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan decided to surprise Salman Khan with an expensive gift. There are talks that the team of God Father will gift an expensive car for Salman Khan soon. Ram Charan who is shooting for Shankar’s film currently will fly down to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan personally. The makers of God Father made decent profits already. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satyadev played the lead roles.