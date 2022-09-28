God Father: The story of the most Dangerous Man

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi picked up the remake of Lucifer and the film is titled God Father. The theatrical trailer of the film is out and it is well packed with action, hard-hitting thrilling drama and all the commercial ingredients. God Father is shot on a lavish note and Megastar’s swag, performance along with the dialogues and the action stunts are the major highlights of the trailer. The political dialogues of Megastar are well written and the action episodes are well designed.

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in a single frame will give goosebumps to the fans. Nayanthara and Satyadev will be seen in other prominent roles in God Father. The production values are grand and Mohan Raja has made enough changes to suit the Tollywood audience and Mega fans. God Father is releasing on October 5th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The film is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.