Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities

As millions of devotees are expected to gather for the sacred Godavari Pushkaralu, the Telangana government has started putting its best foot forward. This time, they are determined to organize the event differently, focusing on long-term solutions rather than last-minute fixes. After all, handling lakhs of people can’t be left to temporary tents and makeshift arrangements.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a high-level review meeting, attended by several senior officials, including Minister Konda Surekha and Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayya. Officials laid out detailed plans in a power-point presentation, because what’s an important religious event without slides, right?

Revanth Reddy made it clear that temporary setups won’t cut it this time. He ordered officials to prepare permanent infrastructure so that the Godavari Pushkaralu becomes a grand spiritual event, much like the Kumbh Mela of South India. He emphasised developing permanent ghats along the river and creating well-planned facilities. He also instructed that national highways, R&B roads, and Panchayat roads connecting key temples from Basara to Bhadrachalam be upgraded to handle the expected rush smoothly.

And speaking of Konda Surekha, who once turned a Miss World event in Hyderabad into a laughing matter with her speech, one can only hope she sticks to regional language this time. After all, spiritual events deserve devotion, not viral blunders.

To accommodate 200,000 devotees bathing simultaneously, the government appears serious about transforming this Pushkaralu into a well-organised spiritual experience rather than another chaotic spectacle.