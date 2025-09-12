x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

SSMB29 Latest Shooting News

Published on September 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
We are thrilled with rousing reception to Kishkindhapuri – BSS
image
Kishkindhapuri Movie Success Meet
image
SSMB29 Latest Shooting News
image
Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
image
Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?

SSMB29 Latest Shooting News

A massive schedule of SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu has been wrapped up in Kenya. The shoot went on as per the plan and the complete schedule was wrapped up and the team returned back to Hyderabad sometime ago. After a brief break, the new schedule of the film commences today in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli is filming some crucial portions on Mahesh Babu, R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a specially erected Varanasi set.

An action episode is shot in this schedule and the shoot will continue for a week without break. Priyanka Chopra will join the shoot at a later date. There are too many speculations about the project and the team will announce the updates in November. Touted to be the most expensive film, SSMB29 will also have a global release. The film is planned in a single part and there are no multiple instalments for this untitled film. The movie is a forest adventure that will have stylish action. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music. The film may release in 2027.

Next Kishkindhapuri Movie Success Meet Previous Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
else

TRENDING

image
We are thrilled with rousing reception to Kishkindhapuri – BSS
image
SSMB29 Latest Shooting News
image
Aamir Khan calls Coolie a ‘Big Mistake’

Latest

image
We are thrilled with rousing reception to Kishkindhapuri – BSS
image
Kishkindhapuri Movie Success Meet
image
SSMB29 Latest Shooting News
image
Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
image
Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?

Most Read

image
Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
image
Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?
image
YSRCP Leader Bhaskar Reddy Denies All Charges in AP Liquor Scam

Related Articles

Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025