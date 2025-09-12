SSMB29 Latest Shooting News

A massive schedule of SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu has been wrapped up in Kenya. The shoot went on as per the plan and the complete schedule was wrapped up and the team returned back to Hyderabad sometime ago. After a brief break, the new schedule of the film commences today in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli is filming some crucial portions on Mahesh Babu, R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a specially erected Varanasi set.

An action episode is shot in this schedule and the shoot will continue for a week without break. Priyanka Chopra will join the shoot at a later date. There are too many speculations about the project and the team will announce the updates in November. Touted to be the most expensive film, SSMB29 will also have a global release. The film is planned in a single part and there are no multiple instalments for this untitled film. The movie is a forest adventure that will have stylish action. KL Narayana is the producer and Keeravani scores the music. The film may release in 2027.