Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan played an instrumental role in forging an alliance between the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party before the historic 2024 elections. This coalition not only turned out to be a game-changer in the state but also paved way for the third consecutive term of Modi at the centre because the NDA managed to secure a slender majority over INDIA bloc due to the support of TDP – Janasena MPs.

Given Pawan Kalyan’s significance in the formation of coalition between the three parties and also the cent percent strike rate with which his party swept the assembly and parliament elections, political circles expected that Janasena would be honoured with a cabinet berth in Modi’s 3.0 at the centre. TDP was given two posts and AP BJP grabbed one minister in the first cabinet of the new government. There were reports that Pawan Kalyan had declined cabinet berth for Janasena for obvious reasons as he was keen on securing a state cabinet post for his brother Naga Babu in MLC quota.

With cabinet expansion at the centre on cards now, Janasena will once again get an opportunity to have a representation in Modi’s current government. As per reliable sources, Modi is said to have promised one ministerial post to Andhra Pradesh to honour the promise made to both TDP and Janasena after the 2024 election results before forming the government with the support of his allies. The BJP government initially inducted two TDP MPs into the cabinet and promised to allot one more ministry later.

As per reports, Pawan Kalyan is said to be contemplating whether to seek cabinet berth this time either for his senior MP Balashowry or his brother Naga Babu. Pawan reportedly is of the opinion that Janasena will gain benefit if one of his MPs works as a central minister in Modi’s government. Close sources revealed that Pawan wants to strengthen the image of Janasena at the national level and feels that this is the right time to enter the cabinet.

While Pawan Kalyan is willing to accept the offer from Modi this time, there are chances that both TDP and BJP would be equally lobbying to get an cabinet post in the expansion. There are speculations that Chandrababu Naidu is thinking to nominate either a BC or SC leader from Rayalaseema region to balance the caste equations within his party. From BJP, Purandeswari and CM Ramesh are the forerunners to enter the cabinet this time.

The suspense is likely to end after Dusshera. With Vice President election done and dusted, the BJP is likely to fill some key posts within its party and then go for cabinet expansion.