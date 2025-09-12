YSRCP Leader Bhaskar Reddy Denies All Charges in AP Liquor Scam

YSR Congress leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has hit back strongly at allegations against him in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. Speaking outside the ACB court in Vijayawada, he expressed his deep pain over being arrested in a case linked to something he despises. Bhaskar revealed that his mother committed suicide due to his father’s drinking habits. Later, his father and younger brother also passed away because of alcohol abuse. “I hate liquor. I will never touch it,” he said firmly.

Bhaskar Reddy also highlighted his positive work, saying he has been running a Veda school for 13 years, where 160 children are studying. He argued that his business has no connection to liquor and called the entire case a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation. “If I had any link to liquor, my assets should be seized, not my family tortured,” he said.

He criticized the authorities for targeting his son, calling it unfair and a strategy to harm his family. Bhaskar warned those behind the false case that justice would prevail. He ended on a strong note, saying, “I trust that a higher power is watching over us, and truth will come out.” His words reflect determination mixed with personal pain in the face of political controversy.