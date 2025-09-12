x
Aamir Khan calls Coolie a ‘Big Mistake’

Published on September 12, 2025 by sankar

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan has been seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s recent offering Coolie and he will be seen during the climax of the film. Aamir Khan was criticized and trolled for choosing the role. The Bollywood Superstar is quite honest during interactions of public speeches. He called Coolie a Big Mistake. “I accepted Coolie for Rajinikanth sir. I am not sure what my character was meant to do. There was no purpose and thought behind the role” told Aamir Khan.

“I was never involved creatively and I had no idea about the final product. The bad reviews did not help the film. I thought my cameo was for fun but it didn’t land well. I understood why people got disappointed with my role. The scene did not work at all. It was a big mistake and I will be more careful in the future” admitted Aamir Khan. The top actor revealed that he has a superhero film lined up with Lokesh Kanagaraj but the latest rumors say that the film got shelved. Aamir Khan did not respond about the project after the release of Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj is completely focused on a multi-starrer and the film features Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan playing the lead roles.

Next YSRCP Leader Bhaskar Reddy Denies All Charges in AP Liquor Scam Previous Kishkindhapuri Movie Review Analysis
