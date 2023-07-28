Godavari’s “Ishtaa” is now in Kokapet, Hyderabad

Ishtaa, a pure veg concept from the “Godavari” team is making waves all over the Telugu states with their unique vegetarian dishes and good vibes.

After making a mark at Gachibowli (Hitech City) location, Ishtaa (https://ishtaa.in/photogallery/) is now open in the heart of Kokapet, which is going to be the next Manhattan of Hyderabad.

The unique location boasts an 8000 Sq foot of great cultural ambience and unique artwork, attracting the locals and visitors coming to Kokapet and Financial District.

“We want to create a great vegetarian brand that can go across the World and be a pride for Telugu cuisine. We are opening new locations in Himayat Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Bengaluru and many more in the next few weeks” said Jaswanth Reddy, from Team Godavari, now the Head of Operations for Ishtaa.

Godavari is split into two brands for the Indian market. United Telugu Kitchens(UTK) for the authentic Telugu Non-veg cuisine and Ishtaa for the vegetarian. Both the brands are creating waves in the Telugu states.

“We have a lot more coming from our Team. We are being slammed with people reaching out to us to join our family. It is all because we have a great team and almost 10000 hardworking souls across the world in all our brands” said Koushik Koganti & Teja Chekuri of Godavari.

Jaswanth can be reached at jaswanth@ishtaa.in for any questions about Ishtaa.

Ishtaa Kokapet:

Shops 16 & 17,

Terminal Complex, Gandipet Main Road

Kokapet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500075, India

Contact: +91 80086 09966

Visit: www.ishtaa.in

