Buzz: Sanjay Dutt in Ram’s Double Ismart?

Energetic Star Ram commenced the shoot of Double Ismart, the sequel for Ismart Shankar. Puri Jagannadh took a long break after the debacle of Liger and he worked on the script. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai and Double Ismart is said to be a pan-Indian film. The makers are spending lavishly on the project. Puri Jagannadh has been considering several Bollywood actors and he is said to have approached Sanjay Dutt for an important role.

Sanjay Dutt is said to have given his formal nod for the film. Sanjay Dutt has been signing more and more South Indian films. An official announcement will be made soon. The heroine and the music director too are yet to be locked and announced. Puri Connects is producing Double Ismart and the film is slated for 2024 release.