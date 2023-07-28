Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman has been doing films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. After the super success of Mahanati and Sita Ramam, the actor signed a straight Telugu film. Marking his birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the film. Sir fame Venky Atluri will direct this interesting film which is titled Lucky Baskhar. The shoot of the film starts very soon. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and the heroine is yet to be announced.

