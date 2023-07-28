Megastar lauds Baby

Baby is a sensational hit in Tollywood among the small films. The film shattered many existing records and is going super strong. Megastar Chiranjeevi watched the film in a private screening and he appreciated the film. The team of Baby met Megastar today and the top actor interacted with them for over two hours.

“Dream come true …Spent 2 hrs time with my demigod….He loved #BabyTheMovie , appreciated each and every craft ….Will cherish this moment for lifetime… 2 gantalu baabaii….2 gantalu….. tears rolling atla bossu maatladuthunte A MEGA EVENT Loading for #BabyTheMovie” posted Sai Rajesh on his official social media page along with the pictures.

Baby featured Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. Mass Movie Makers produced Baby.

