Jagan reversed AP with reverse tendering, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is of the opinion that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a curse to the Polavaram project which is the lifeline of the State.

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters on the progress of the Polavaram project works, Naidu felt that due to the inefficiency and policies of reversal of the State Government the Polavaram project has got completely destroyed. In the name of reverse tendering, Jagan has totally reversed the State and the project, he remarked.

The diaphragm wall was washed away due to the foolish decisions of Jagan, Naidu said and explained in detail with evidence that all the systems have found fault with the State Government. “The ruling dispensation should not resort to counterattack on us on the Polavaram destruction but should explain in detail for its failures,” the former chief minister observed.

While the TDP government had spent Rs 11,537 cr on Polavaram project while this Government has till now spent a meagre amount of Rs 4611 cr, Naidu pointed out. Expressing concern that Mr Jagan, while in Opposition, has spoken so highly of the project displaced, the TDP supremo said that after coming to power he literally deceived them.

Why the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2020 itself, is getting abnormally delayed and who is responsible for the technical errors, Naidu asked and questioned the faulty decisions of the State Government. “I have taken up the Polavaram, which is the biggest project in the country, with a deep desire of interlinking the rivers in the State but these egoistic people deliberately damaged the project,” former chief minister said.

Explaining how about 4,000 TMC feet of the Godavari water is flowing into the sea, Naidu said that if this water is properly utilised the contours of the State will change totally. Also, the hydro-power project would have resolved the power problems of the State completely, he stated.

Polavaram is a dream of five crore people of the State, Naidu said. “At a time when the dream was about to be realised, it became a victim in the hands of these incompetent persons,” the former chief minister regretted.

Recalling that the moment he became the chief minister of the State in 2014, he thought of the Polavaram project, the TDP supremo said that he personally explained in detail to the Union ministers concerned of the then NDA government. “I made a request to the then Central government to merge the seven mandals in Telangana into Andhra Pradesh which are in the flood zone,” he recalled.

“My concern is only about the people. I am undertaking the State-wide tour from next week with the sole aim of bringing awareness among the public on the need for progress and development. I will visit all the projects and explain to the people the damage caused by Jagan and his Government,” Naidu observed.