Buzz: Sree Leela gets an offer from Allu Arjun?

Sree Leela is the most happening beauty in Telugu cinema and she emerged as the top actress in no time. She is doing close to ten Telugu films apart from her other committed projects and endorsements. Sree Leela is in a mad rush and she is not leaving any opportunity that is knocking her. The latest ongoing buzz in Tollywood is that Sree Leela has been approached for a special song in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule.

The actress is yet to take a call on this. Sree Leela may be thinking that she may lose offers as the lead actress if she does an item number. As she is a terrific dancer, several top filmmakers and actors are considering her for a special song. Sree Leela is working with Pawan Kalyan, Ram, Nithiin, Vaishnav Tej and other actors.