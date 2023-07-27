Bro Movie Review

Live Updates from USA show :

2:25 Pm Pawan as TIME introduced. His scenes are fun to start with

2:05 PM Movie opens with Sai Tej Introduction. Family scenes are established

2 PM CST Show Time.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are teaming up for the first time in BRO. The film directed by Samuthirakani is inspired by the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham. BRO is carrying decent expectations and is hitting the screens today. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Warrier played other important roles. Top director Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogues for the Telugu version. Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela danced for a special number. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers.

Release date: 28 July 2023

Director: Samuthirakani

Music director: Naveen Nooli

Cinematography: Sujith Vaasudev

Language: Telugu

Producers: T. G. Vishwa Prasad ,

Vivek Kuchibotla

