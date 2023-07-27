If ruler is a criminal where is security for common man, asks Lokesh

If the person in power who has to implement the laws is a criminal, how can the common man expect safety and security from such a leader, asked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

Charing the ‘Jaiho BCs (Backward Classes)’ seminar at Ongole during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that it is really miserable that action is not being initiated despite a victim approaching the police. What happened to the repeated claims of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, that if any injustice is done to anyone Jagan will arrive much before a gun, Lokesh asked.

Observing that the whole State is living under constant fear in this psycho rule, Lokesh said that within 100 days of the TDP forming the coming government a legislation will be enacted for the security of the BCs. In fact, only after the TDP is formed BCs have got freedom both politically and economically, he added.

Recalling that it is the founder of the TDP, the late NT Rama Rao, who introduced welfare to the whole country, the party national general secretary said soon after the party is back in power funds will be allocated to BCs as per their population ratio. Promising that the Adarana scheme will be reintroduced which is now withdrawn by the YSRCP Government, he said financial assistance will be provided to BCs for further studies abroad.

In order to build a poverty-free State, financial assistance will be provided to BCs to make them self-reliant, Lokesh said. This apart, industrialists will be welcomed to the State to set up their units to provide large scale employment opportunities to the youth, he stated.

Maintaining that the TDP will again create a history by doing justice to the BCs, Lokesh said that those who are now harassing the community will be taken to task once the TDP is back in power. Lokesh clarified the doubts raised by the participants. Members of the community from different parts of the State were present at the programme who noted anchor Udaya Bhanu facilitated the interaction.