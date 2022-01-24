Good Luck Sakhi Trailer: Inspirational Tale of a Shooter

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the title role in Good Luck Sakhi which is hitting the screens this Friday. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film which narrates an inspirational journey of a village-based girl who ends up as a national champion in rifle shooting. Jagapathi Babu plays her coach in the film. Keerthy Suresh essays the role of a girl who is surrounded by bad luck and it is Aadhi Pinisetty who supports her. The trailer is packed with fun along with the journey of Sakhi. The accent and body language of Keerthy Suresh looks interesting.

With the inspirational training by JG, Keerthy Suresh makes the nation proud. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor directed Good Luck Sakhi and the film is produced by Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score. The film is gearing up for January 28th release and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in another important role. Keerthy Suresh has high hopes on Good Luck Sakhi after her recent films bombed badly at the box-office.