Butterfly kiss for Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Soon after the success of Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, the new hero from the Mega family, signed a movie with veteran producer BVSN Prasad.

The film to be presented by Bapineedu and directed by Tamil Arjun Reddy fame Gireesaaya was progressing amid COVID restrictions. Ketika Sharma is the heroine, while Shamdat is the director of photography.

While announcing the movie’s title as Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, the makers have released a youthful video which has got all qualities to go viral.

The romantic glimpse shows a cute concept named Butterfly Kiss in which Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma are seen kissing during a date.

Devi Sri Prasad’s catchy music adds immense value to the video. The film is tipped to be a family drama with romance.