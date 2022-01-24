Pataas Pilla from DJ Tillu: Sensuous Romance

Top music composer Anirudh lent his voice for a song ‘Pataas Pilla’ from the upcoming Telugu film DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty played the lead roles in this romantic entertainer that is directed by Vimal Krishna. The full song of Pataas Pilla is out and it is a sensuous romantic number shot on the lead actors. Both Siddhu and Neha are in perfect sync in the song which is an appealing number. Sricharan Pakala composed the music for DJ Tillu and Kittu Vissapragada penned the lyrics for Pataas Pilla.

Pataas Pilla is an impressive number and this will appeal to the youth. DJ Tillu is planned for February release and the new release date will be announced soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of DJ Tillu. Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi will be seen in other important roles in DJ Tillu. Siddhu himself penned the dialogues for DJ Tillu.