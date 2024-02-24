Gopichand’s Bhimaa Trailer: Paisa Vasool Actioner

Macho Star Gopichand will next be seen in Bhimaa which marks the Telugu debut of popular Kannada director A Harsha. Gopichand appeared as a ruthless cop in the teaser and songs. He played another character in the movie which is disclosed through the trailer which is out now.

As shown in the trailer, the story of the movie happens in a world created by Lord Parasuram who is the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu. In such a divine place, monsters create destruction by bothering the devotees and normal people. Under these circumstances, the lord sends the monster of the monsters, i.e. Brahma Rakshasudu.

Gopichand’s ruthless character and dynamic performance captivate us, whereas the second look is a big surprise. A Harsha has cleverly kept this character under wraps till today. The action sequences are designed mass-appealingly. The film exhibits lavish visuals due to its rich production design. Ravi Basrur shows his mark in the background score. As the trailer suggests, Bhimaa is a paisa vasool actioner coupled with devotional aspects.

KK Radhamohan is producing the movie under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Bhimaa is up for release on Maha Shivaratri on March 8th.