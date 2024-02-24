Bahumukham Teaser: Looks Promising

Harshiv Karthik is the hero, writer, director, designer, and producer of his maiden film Bahumukham. He indeed is a Bahumukha Pragnashali (versatile) for taking care of many crafts in his very first movie. After making a positive impression with the first look poster, the makers came up with the teaser.

The teaser begins with the kid asking his mother why she is fascinated by acting. To achieve his mother’s dream, he starts taking acting classes, after coming out of a detention center. Though he is confident, he fails in his attempts to impress directors with his poor acting abilities. That’s when he unfolds terrifying secrets that make him a threat to the people around him.

The teaser looks very promising with a novel story, gripping narrative, good performances, and superb taking. Sricharan Pakala’s background score is one of the major attractions.

Bahumukham, as announced by the makers, is getting ready for release.