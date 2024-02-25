x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Social Media Talk: Jana Sena Fans Disheartened by Limited Electoral Contestation

Published on February 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Social Media Talk: Jana Sena Fans Disheartened by Limited Electoral Contestation

The recent announcement that Jana Sena party will contest from only 24 out of 175 seats in the upcoming assembly elections has sparked widespread disappointment among its ardent supporters. What was initially anticipated to be a significant political stride forward has left many fans feeling disenchanted and questioning Jana Sena party’s strategic decisions.

Reasonable Expectations from Fans:

Over the past five years, the Jana Sena party has demonstrated fighting spirit against the ruling party, instilling confidence among supporters that Pawan would one day ascend to the role of Chief Minister. The party’s proactive involvement in the 2020 local elections, Pawan’s calls for Kapus to embrace an “elder brother” role in politics, and his appeal to fans to trust in his strategic vision, further reinforced their expectations.

Despite their optimism, fans also recognized the practical challenges and understood that Pawan’s ascension to the role of CM in the 2024 elections was unlikely. So, they acknowledged the immediate goal of steering the party into the state assembly with as many seats as possible.

Desired Number of Seats by fans is 1/3rd Seats i.e. 55 Assembly Seats

Prominent political figures like Hari Rama Jogayya penned letters to Pawan, urging him not to settle for anything less than 65 – 70 seats. Pawan also conveyed to his supporters that Jana Sena would only form an alliance if it secured a respectable number of seats. He asserted that his party would certainly contest from more than 1/3rd of the seats, leading fans to anticipate around 58 out of 175 seats as part of the alliance.

Fans were somewhat accepting if Jana Sena secured fewer than one-third of the total 25 MP seats, but they were staunchly unwilling to see their leader settle for anything less than 55 seats out of the total 175 MLA seats.

Disappointment and Frustration after the announcement:

However, the revelation of Jana Sena’s limited contestation from just 24 seats and 3 MP seats fell far short of fans’ expectations. What was initially envisioned as a significant electoral presence now appears to be a mere fraction of what fans had hoped for. Many supporters expressed their disillusionment, questioning the wisdom of such a strategic decision and pondering whether Jana Sena would have been better off contesting alone.

Impact on Vote Transfer from Jana Sena Fans to TDP:

Jana Sena fans have taken to various platforms to voice their frustration and profound disappointment with this announcement. A prevailing sentiment among them is that Pawan has been trapped by CBN’s political maneuvers. Concerns about the smooth transfer of votes from Jana Sena to the TDP have only intensified tensions, with some Jana Sena supporters openly expressing their reluctance to endorse TDP candidates in their respective constituencies. If the anticipated vote transfer fails to materialize, this alliance could spell disaster for both parties.

The unfolding political developments in the wake of this announcement are eagerly awaited.

-ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

Next A Shocking Budget Spent On Operation Valentine! Previous Bahumukham Teaser: Looks Promising
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

Latest

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look