A Shocking Budget Spent On Operation Valentine!

Budgets increase for most movies for various reasons one big reason being extensive VFX work. It’s indeed a tough task for makers to complete movies in estimated budgets. Producers also allocate extra budgets for perfection and superior quality.

Coming to the actual point, Mega Prince Varun Tej’s aerial action adventure Operation Valentine was made on a budget of Rs 40 Cr. It was really shocking to see such high standard visuals in the trailer which was released recently to thumping response across the country from all corners.

The trailer gave the impression that the movie was made between 80 to 100 Cr budget. Everyone appreciates hero Varun Tej for his outstanding performance and director Shakti for his superb taking.

The 3-minute video got 20 M+ views, including Telugu and Hindi languages and it is trending top on YouTube.It has raised the expectations for the movie which is due for release on March 1st.