Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Home > Movie News

A Shocking Budget Spent On Operation Valentine!

Published on February 25, 2024 by ratnasri

A Shocking Budget Spent On Operation Valentine!

Budgets increase for most movies for various reasons one big reason being extensive VFX work. It’s indeed a tough task for makers to complete movies in estimated budgets. Producers also allocate extra budgets for perfection and superior quality.

Coming to the actual point, Mega Prince Varun Tej’s aerial action adventure Operation Valentine was made on a budget of Rs 40 Cr. It was really shocking to see such high standard visuals in the trailer which was released recently to thumping response across the country from all corners.

The trailer gave the impression that the movie was made between 80 to 100 Cr budget. Everyone appreciates hero Varun Tej for his outstanding performance and director Shakti for his superb taking.

The 3-minute video got 20 M+ views, including Telugu and Hindi languages and it is trending top on YouTube.It has raised the expectations for the movie which is due for release on March 1st.

Next Indian 2 takes up Kalki 2898 AD Date Previous Social Media Talk: Jana Sena Fans Disheartened by Limited Electoral Contestation
