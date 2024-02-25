x
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Home > Movie News

Indian 2 takes up Kalki 2898 AD Date

Published on February 25, 2024 by ratnasri

Indian 2 takes up Kalki 2898 AD Date

Prabhas’ pan-Indian and big-budget attempt Kalki 2898 AD is announced for May 9th release but the film will not hit the screens as per the plan. Though the makers have reconfirmed that the film will release as per the plan, the film is out of summer race and the announcement will be made soon. Now, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is gearing up for May release and as per the update, Indian 2 will release on May 9th in all the Indian languages. The team will make an official announcement very soon. The shoot of Indian 2 and Indian 3 are wrapped up and Shankar is focused on the post-production work.

The business deals of Indian 2 are closed and the film will hit the screens in summer after years of delay. Indian 2 features Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Anirudh is the music director and Lyca Productions are the producers. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD and he is currently filming for his portions in Hyderabad.

Next No luck for Ravi Teja as Producer Previous A Shocking Budget Spent On Operation Valentine!
