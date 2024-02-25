No luck for Ravi Teja as Producer

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja floated his own banner Ravi Teja Team Works and he decided to produce innovative content. He has been quite busy as an actor and he produced three films on RT Team Works: Gatta Kusthi, Changure Bangaru Raja and Sundaram Master. All the three films have unique stuff but they failed to impress the audience. Sundaram Master released on Friday and it was lauded for the basic plot. But the poor narration brought negative word of mouth and the film is struggling at the box-office.

Ravi Teja failed as a producer though he might have recovered the investments. All the films are made on strict budgets. Ravi Teja is shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the film is hitting the screens post summer. He also signed a comic entertainer in the direction of KV Anudeep and the shoot commences in June and the film releases next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.