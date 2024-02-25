x
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
No luck for Ravi Teja as Producer

Published on February 25, 2024 by ratnasri

No luck for Ravi Teja as Producer

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja floated his own banner Ravi Teja Team Works and he decided to produce innovative content. He has been quite busy as an actor and he produced three films on RT Team Works: Gatta Kusthi, Changure Bangaru Raja and Sundaram Master. All the three films have unique stuff but they failed to impress the audience. Sundaram Master released on Friday and it was lauded for the basic plot. But the poor narration brought negative word of mouth and the film is struggling at the box-office.

Ravi Teja failed as a producer though he might have recovered the investments. All the films are made on strict budgets. Ravi Teja is shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the film is hitting the screens post summer. He also signed a comic entertainer in the direction of KV Anudeep and the shoot commences in June and the film releases next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

