Nani’s 32nd Film Announced

On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, his 32nd film has been announced officially. As speculated, Sujeeth will direct the film and it is an action entertainer. The theme video along with the announcement is impressive and the shooting formalities will start during the end of this year. DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment are the producers of this action entertainer and more details will be announced before the shoot commences. Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for DVV Entertainment and Vivek Athreya is the director.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit the screens on August 29th across the globe. Nani is also in talks with Balagam Venu and the shoot starts next year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Sujeeth is directing Pawan Kalyan in OG and the film is announced for September 27th release. Sujeeth will shoot for Nani’s film after he is done with OG.