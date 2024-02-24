x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s 32nd Film Announced

Published on February 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour

Nani’s 32nd Film Announced

On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, his 32nd film has been announced officially. As speculated, Sujeeth will direct the film and it is an action entertainer. The theme video along with the announcement is impressive and the shooting formalities will start during the end of this year. DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainment are the producers of this action entertainer and more details will be announced before the shoot commences. Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for DVV Entertainment and Vivek Athreya is the director.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit the screens on August 29th across the globe. Nani is also in talks with Balagam Venu and the shoot starts next year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Sujeeth is directing Pawan Kalyan in OG and the film is announced for September 27th release. Sujeeth will shoot for Nani’s film after he is done with OG.

Next Gopichand’s Bhimaa Trailer: Paisa Vasool Actioner Previous TDP-Jana Sena first list with 99 candidates
else

TRENDING

image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling

Latest

image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits