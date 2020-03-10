Governor Harichandan enrolls for voter card in AP

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has become a voter in Vijayawada Central assembly segment. He has applied for vote during a special enrollment drive held by the election officials at the Raj Bhavan today. His wife has been enrolled simultaneously. The officials are getting voter cards of Governor printed to hand over the same to Harichandan personally. Harichandan became the AP Governor after 2019 elections. He succeeded ESL Narasimhan who discharged duties as Governor of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a long time during and after the bifurcation of United AP.

Originally, Harichandan family has voting rights in his native Orissa state. From there, he has transferred his vote to Vijayawada. In the coming municipal elections, the Governor’s family is going to cast their votes. As of now, Raj Bhavan is located in Vijayawada city itself. A new building is proposed to be constructed under Naidu Circar’s ambitious plans for Amaravati global capital city. But CM Jagan has almost crushed the Amaravati dream and began shifting Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Only a few days ago, Vijayasai Reddy said very soon the Administration Capital would be functioning from Vizag. This means Governor would also have to shift to the port city soon.