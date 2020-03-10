Coronavirus scare: Kerala theatres to remain shut

With the coronavirus scare, the footfalls to theatres and multiplexes came down from the past ten days across the country. Kerala confirmed its 12th coronavirus positive case and the Health Department is working hard to bring the situations under control. The state’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced that the theatres across Kerala will remain shut till March 31st. Holidays are declared for all the educational institutions in Kerala.

Mohanlal’s most awaited film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be hit badly as the film is slated for this Friday release. Priyadarshan is the director and Megastar Chiranjeevi recently unveiled the Telugu trailer of the film. With the theatres shut, the makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will announce a new release date soon. Several other film releases are delayed and the new chart of release dates will be out once things get better in the coastal state.