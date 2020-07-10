Govt failed to save Tenali doctor: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for pushing the state into a helpless situation where it could not save a life-giving doctor when he was falling victim to Coronavirus in Tenali town in Guntur district.

Mr. Naidu said the doctor emotionally pleaded for better treatment so that he would be able to live to care of his children and family members but, unfortunately, no timely help was provided.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the sad state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh was evident from how the Government Doctors’ Association has written a letter to the AP Chief Secretary, saying that they would not be able to work where there was no respect for doctors. Many unsavoury incidents took place. The Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer was made to stand for coming late for the review meeting. Anantapuram DMHO was personally humiliated. The DMHOs of Srikakulam and Nellore were being forced to go on leave.

Mr. Naidu said that the doctors association narrated their problems, saying that they were unable to render their services under these deteriorating conditions. No ex gratia was given to the kin of the doctors who died in Vijayawada, Tenali and Nellore. Unfortunate things were happening across the state. The doctors held a dharna in Visakhapatnam for masks. Lab technicians protested in Ongole demanding personal protection kits. Just for asking for mask, Dalit Doctor Sudhakar was beaten in the middle of the road with lathis and humiliated. Indecent videos were leaked on Dr. Anitha Rani in Chittoor.

Stating that no other state was humiliating doctors like in AP, Mr. Naidu termed as condemnable the harassment of doctors who were risking their own lives in order to save people’s lives. It was painful to see AP standing at the bottom in Coronavirus cases recovery rate in the country. The Government’s negligence was disturbing everyone.

Mr. Naidu deplored that instead of rescuing people by encouraging frontline warriors, the YCP Government was busy indulging in irregularities and scams everywhere. On the one hand, the Coronavirus cases were rapidly increasing in the State. On the other, the ruling party leaders’ corruption scams were growing in all programmes and projects at a greater speed. At least now, the Government should leave its adamant attitude and start giving compensation to doctors and staff who died in the line of duty. PPE kits should be provided to all the frontline workers.