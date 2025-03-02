x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings
image
GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC
image
Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies
image
Veteran director Sick Again?
image
Sandeep Vanga’s respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli

GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC

Andhra University’s new Vice-Chancellor, Professor G.P. Rajasekhar, has promised to transform every student into an entrepreneur. After taking charge as the new VC, he received warm wishes from representatives of teacher and student associations.

Professor Rajasekhar is committed to rebuilding AU as a centre of academic excellence. He explained that the university will implement measures focused on job orientation and career orientation in teaching methodology.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for giving him this opportunity to serve the university. Speaking about his vision, Professor Rajasekhar shared a practical approach to industry connections. “If we approach industries today asking them to visit our campus for placements, they might not respond positively as they may lack confidence in our students. Therefore, we will regularly conduct industry-academy conclaves, bringing experts from industries to familiarize them with our curriculum and students throughout the year. As interactions develop, we will plan internships, placements, and research-funded projects with these industry partners,” he explained.

Next CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings Previous Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies
else

TRENDING

image
Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies
image
Veteran director Sick Again?
image
Sandeep Vanga’s respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli

Latest

image
CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings
image
GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC
image
Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies
image
Veteran director Sick Again?
image
Sandeep Vanga’s respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli

Most Read

image
CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings
image
GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC
image
Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look