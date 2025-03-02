GP Raja Shekhar takes charge as AU VC

Andhra University’s new Vice-Chancellor, Professor G.P. Rajasekhar, has promised to transform every student into an entrepreneur. After taking charge as the new VC, he received warm wishes from representatives of teacher and student associations.

Professor Rajasekhar is committed to rebuilding AU as a centre of academic excellence. He explained that the university will implement measures focused on job orientation and career orientation in teaching methodology.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for giving him this opportunity to serve the university. Speaking about his vision, Professor Rajasekhar shared a practical approach to industry connections. “If we approach industries today asking them to visit our campus for placements, they might not respond positively as they may lack confidence in our students. Therefore, we will regularly conduct industry-academy conclaves, bringing experts from industries to familiarize them with our curriculum and students throughout the year. As interactions develop, we will plan internships, placements, and research-funded projects with these industry partners,” he explained.