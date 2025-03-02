Veteran director Sick Again?

VV Vinayak is one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema. After delivering flops, he has no great offers. Despite the low phase, he has been demanding big money. He directed the remake of Chatrapathi in Hindi with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and the film ended up as a disaster. He has been suffering from health problems for the past two years and he underwent a liver transplant last year. He recovered well and is in resting mode from the past few months.

The latest news is that Vinayak is sick again and is unwell. He is on medication and he is supervised by expert doctors. Top celebrities like Sukumar, Dil Raju and others visited him personally while several top actors and directors spoke to him over the phone. Vinayak will not direct any film in the coming days and he will be focused on his health. For now, he is out of danger but he is unwell.