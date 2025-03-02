x
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Veteran director Sick Again?

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

Veteran director Sick Again?

vv vinayak

VV Vinayak is one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema. After delivering flops, he has no great offers. Despite the low phase, he has been demanding big money. He directed the remake of Chatrapathi in Hindi with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and the film ended up as a disaster. He has been suffering from health problems for the past two years and he underwent a liver transplant last year. He recovered well and is in resting mode from the past few months.

The latest news is that Vinayak is sick again and is unwell. He is on medication and he is supervised by expert doctors. Top celebrities like Sukumar, Dil Raju and others visited him personally while several top actors and directors spoke to him over the phone. Vinayak will not direct any film in the coming days and he will be focused on his health. For now, he is out of danger but he is unwell.

