Sandeep Vanga’s respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

Sandeep Vanga’s respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli

A podcast with a top Bollywood media personnel of Sandeep Reddy Vanga took place recently and some of the videos from the podcast are viral all over. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a man of strong words and he is quite frank and expresses things in his own style. He was told that Animal is the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor and Kabir Singh is the biggest hit for Shahid Kapoor in his career. The film journalist asked if Sandeep Reddy Vanga will deliver a Rs 2000 crore film through Spirit that features Prabhas in the lead role.

“Achieving Rs 2000 crores is a huge challenge and there is Baahubali 2 on the top. I will make an engaging and intriguing film. We have to see what happens next. There is no pressure on me to beat the numbers of Baahubali 2” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He responded to the question in his own style showing his respect for Prabhas and Rajamouli. He also lauded the performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal saying that Ranbir was the only consideration for the film after he completed the script. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also said that he suggested Shahid Kapoor not to do remakes in the future.

