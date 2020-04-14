Guntur continues to lead in Covid-19 cases as AP tally surges to 473

An overnight surge in coronavirus cases, took Andhra Pradesh’s positive cases to 473 on Tuesday morning, health officials said.

On Monday evening, the state confirmed 439 positive cases as Guntur district continued to report the highest number of positive cases in the state. A trend which has been developing over the last 2 days.

The results of the tests conducted between 5 pm, Monday and 9 am Tuesday, show that 16 cases were detected from Guntur district, 8 cases were detected from Krishna district and 7 cases were reported from Kurnool district. Anantapur district reported 2 cases and one case was registered in Nellore.

According to the latest updates, Guntur district’s tally reached 109, the highest in the state. Kurnool district, with 91 cases stayed in the second position, while Nellore is in third position, with 56 cases.

In the initial weeks of testing, Kurnool had reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. But over the weekend, Guntur began reporting more cases and on Monday, it dislodged Kurnool as the district with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The state government has put both the districts on top alert mode. Till Tuesday morning, 14 persons have been discharged after being cured of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, while the death toll stood at 9 persons. Currently, 450 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.