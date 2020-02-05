GVL blaming voters, not Centre, for Jagan misrule?

BJP strategist GVL Narasimha Rao is speaking more sarcastically than ever before. Probably, he is planning new strategies for the Centre to wait for some more time till AP gets into deepest crisis when BJP can defame the local parties and gain advantage. Now, responding on AP Capital shifting, GVL says once again that the Centre will not and cannot interfere in the 3 Capitals plan of the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

Interestingly, GVL gave reasons why Modi Circar can’t interfere. He said that it was the AP voters who elected the YCP government and the BJP was not responsible for bringing Jagan to power. So, Modi government need not risk to cross its constitutional limits to help AP people. But, it’s clear that GVL has conveniently forgotten how the BJP played an equally crucial role in giving a huge victory to Jagan in 2019 election. All the central agencies from CBI to IT held raids in TDP leaders during elections. Vijayasai Reddy literally dictated terms to the Election Commission of India. Modi’s past election strategist Prashant Kishore worked at different levels for Jagan success.

Considering above reasons, can GVL deny BJP role in Jagan spectacular victory? Analysts say that it’s not possible any more for BJP to escape totally from the responsibility for AP decline and ruin being caused by zero development and mounting debts. As on today, BJP is unable to defend itself on Capital issue. If Jagan causes greater harm, undoubtedly the BJP will be the second worst hit after the YCP.