Home > Movie News

Hanuman Utsav in USA Starts From Today

Hanuman Utsav in USA Starts From Today

Get ready for an electrifying spectacle as the much-anticipated day has finally arrived! Brace yourselves for the exhilarating journey of Hanuman, hitting screens today not just in the USA, but across several countries. Hold on to your seats, because this isn’t just your ordinary movie premiere – it’s a cinematic extravaganza that has taken everyone by storm!

It would be an understatement to say that Hanuman paid premieres bookings in India took many by surprise by selling out 750+ shows. Even in USA, it already crossed $150k for premieres and is on track to cross quarter million dollars, which is huge.

Primeshow Entertainment & Nirvana Cinemas have landed the film so well, securing over 430 locations in North America and a staggering 700 locations worldwide. The demand for USA premiere shows is so intense that additional showtimes have been added from 2:00 PM EST, originally scheduled for 6:00 PM EST.

Hanuman is a perfect family movie without even a single smoking scene. This is a movie that you can watch with your kids, parents, and whole family for this festive season. As teased in the trailers, this is a film meant to be experienced on the big screen, and trust us, it’s a visual feast.

Hold onto your excitement because, according to our inside sources, the last 20 minutes of the film are destined to be a spectacle, especially for Hanuman devotees. Online ticketing is now open across all locations. Book your tickets now.

CLICK HERE!! to book tickets NOW.

Jai Shri Ram!

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

