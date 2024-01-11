x
Guntur Kaaram Movie Review – Trivikram Disappoints !

Published on January 12, 2024 by ramakrishna

Guntur Kaaram Movie Review – Trivikram Disappoints !

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram are teaming up for the third time with Guntur Kaaram. This mass actioner is high on expectations. Happening beauties Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies and Thaman is the music director. Guntur Kaaram also has a strong emotional drama and Ramya Krishna, and Prakash Raj played other important roles. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this big-budget attempt. The film is heading for a record release all over and here is the review of Guntur Kaaram

Story:

Vasundhara, portrayed by Ramya Krishna, is a minister and the daughter of Vyra Venkata Swamy (Prakash Raj) . She divorces Satyam (Jayaram) and marries Rao Ramesh. She keeps elder son Ramana (Maheshbabu ) away from the family. Venkata Swamy and his associates attempt to coerce Ramana into signing a declaration renouncing any claims to the family inheritance. The plot unfolds around Ramana’s strategies to counter these tactics and explores the possibility of a reconciliation between mother and son.

Analysis :
Guntur Kaaram takes off as a family story contrary to top heroes’ commercial films. That is a good sign but that evaporates as soon as the film progresses. In the first half the director banks on Mahesh’s characterization heavily and the film is somewhat entertaining. The second half is shallow and disappointing This film is Trivikram’s poor work after Agnathavaasi.

Positives:
Mahesh Babu’s Characterization and Energy
Decent first half
Two mass songs
Sreeleela’s dances for galleries

Negatives:
Story, Screenplay and Direction
Weak Dialogues
Poor production values
Only two songs are appealing

Verdict :

“Guntur Kaaram” is a mediocre movie overall. The aspects that give it some appeal are Mahesh Babu’s portrayal, his dialogue delivery, and his dance. which managed to rescue the film to a degree. However, the second half of the movie is dull and negates the somewhat positive impact of the first half. Trivikram’s distinctive style is noticeably absent in this film. Additionally, in terms of production value, this film is notably the least expensive among Mahesh Babu’s films.

TELUGU360 RATING: 2.5/5

Director : Trivikram Srinivas
Music : Thaman S
Cinematography: Manoj Paramahamsa
P. S. Vinod
Producers: Haarika & Hassine Creations

