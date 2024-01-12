Ravi Teja signs an Entertainer

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is shooting for Mr Bachchan in the direction of Harish Shankar and the film is aimed for a post-summer release. Ravi Teja is holding talks with several filmmakers and the latest update is that he has signed an entertainer. Jathi Ratnalu fame KV Anudeep will direct this entertainer and the pre-production work is happening currently. The shoot is expected to start in the mid of April and Sithara Entertainments will produce this entertainer.

Ravi Teja is also holding talks with several directors and the actor will announce many new projects this year. He is keen to release three films every year and he even hiked his fee. His film with Gopichand Malineni got shelved after the remuneration quoted by Ravi Teja was quite higher.