x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jana Sena wants 50 seats, TDP offers 25

Published on January 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family

Jana Sena wants 50 seats, TDP offers 25

The alliance talks between the TDP and Jana Sens are inconclusive. The Jana Sena is asking for 50 Assembly seats and 3 Parliament seats in alliance with the TDP. However, the TDP is ready to give 25 Assembly seats and one Parliament seat.

The Jana Sena leaders are strongly lobbying for 50 Assembly seats for the party in the alliance. They believe that the party is strong with the increased strength for the coming elections. The party is strong mostly in the undivided two Godavari districts.

The party wants at least 30 Assembly seats in the two districts and is confident of winning all of them at one go. The remaining 20 seats are in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts. The party is not so sure about its victory in these districts but is double confident in the two undivided Godavari districts.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held a long discussion with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a couple of weeks ago. They both discussed their joint manifesto besides sharing the seats. Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had offered 25 Assembly seats and one parliament seat to the Jana Sena.

It is said that Pawan Kalyan had then asked for 30 Assembly seats and two parliament seats. However, after going back to the party cadre, particularly after holding interaction with the party leaders in Kakinada in the last week of December, Pawan Kalyan is said to have changed his mind on the number of seats.

He is now asking for 50 Assembly seats and three parliament seats. He is not ready to compromise anything less than what he had asked for. He is sending feelers to the TDP leaders to give as many seats as they are asking if they want the alliance to continue.

The TDP leadership is of the opinion that Pawan Kalyan cannot break the alliance at this point of time and would accept whatever the number of seats offered to him. Pawan Kalyan might hold a brief protest on the number of seats but would accept whatever is given to him, feel the TDP leaders.

The TDP leaders also feel that Jana Sena would not win more than five Assembly seats and wonder why they should be given 50 seats. “The alliance should help both the parties to win the election not to lose,” is what the TDP leaders say.

It is to be seen what number Pawan Kalyan would settle down for and what number the TDP would offer them, when the talks are held finally in the coming two weeks.

Next Nayanthara’s Annapoorani removed from Netflix Previous Ravi Teja signs an Entertainer
else

TRENDING

image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release

Latest

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Public Backlash and Social Media Criticism Over YSRCP’s Letter Countering Vijayamma
image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma

Related Articles

Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White