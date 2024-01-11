x
Pawan to meet Mudragada for Pongal

Published on January 11, 2024

Pawan to meet Mudragada for Pongal

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet Kapu leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence for the Pongal. Jana Sena chief is planning to visit Mudragada ahead of the 2024 general elections to the state Assembly.

Mudragada initially planned to join the ruling YSR Congress Party. He held discussions with some senior leaders of the party on joining. He also spoke to MP P V Midhun Reddy a couple of times, and it was all clear that Mudragada would join the YSR Congress after Pongal.

It was said that the YSR Congress would give tickets to Mudragada and his son once they join the party. Communication was also sent to the Kapu leader and the stage was set for the big change.

However, things seem to have changed for him. Sources say that Mudragada has now made up his mind to join the Jana Sena and drop the YSR Congress. Talks were held and the emissaries of Pawan Kalyan went and met the Kapu leader twice in the last one week. The initial talks were complete, and the rest of the process would begin once Pawan Kalyan visits Mudragada’s house.

Mudragada has been the known Kapu leader in the Godavari districts. He held several movements seeking reservation for the Kapus and all the movements were successful. He led a massive movement during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019. He was kept under house arrest for several months.

Mudragada led a movement at Tuni in East Godavari district, where the agitators set on fire the police station, police vehicles and a train. Cases were filed against them and several of the youth were arrested by the TDP government. However, the YSR Congress government withdrew all the cases and let the arrested persons walk out of the jail.

Despite the YSR Congress government doing so good for the community, Mudragada seems to have made up his mind to join the Jana Sena and not the YSR Congress. It is to be seen what will happen in the next couple of days.

