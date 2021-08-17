Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Producers losing a Bomb

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan took advance from veteran producer AM Ratnam years ago and he locked Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish for the producer. The shoot commenced along with Vakeel Saab but it is yet to complete the shoot. Pawan Kalyan decided to step into the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which delayed Hari Hara Veera Mallu by months. The makers constructed three massive sets in Aluminium Factory after hired the entire floors. The rents are heaping up because of the constructed sets. Some of them are completely destroyed because of the heavy rains and the makers had to reconstruct them again.

Krish along with the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is eagerly waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan. The interests are heaping up as an ample amount of budget is spent on the making and for the sets. Pawan Kalyan revealed that he would allocate two weeks every month for the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu but it never happened. He is busy with Bheemla Nayak and Pawan is expected to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in October. He also promised to start the shoot of Harish Shankar’s film after he is done with the shoot of Bheemla Nayak.

With a lot of wastage happening, the makers are left puzzled. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a pan-Indian release next year. Krish will have to plan the schedules and attain the dates of several actors after Pawan gives his nod for the fresh schedule.